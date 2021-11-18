Police forced to close road due to houseboat traffic in Pevensey Bay
Police had to close a road in Pevensey Bay yesterday (Wednesday, November 17) after a vehicle carrying a houseboat created traffic in the area.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 5:13 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Wallsend Road in Pevensey Bay shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (November 17) after a vehicle carrying a wide load became trapped at the junction with Eastbourne Road.
“Officers closed Wallsend Road while the driver moved the vehicle, before pulling over off the A27.”
Police said the driver spoke with officers, who issued a traffic offence report.