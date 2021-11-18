Police forced to close road due to houseboat traffic in Pevensey Bay

Police had to close a road in Pevensey Bay yesterday (Wednesday, November 17) after a vehicle carrying a houseboat created traffic in the area.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 5:13 pm

Traffic was seen in the A259 westbound due to the houseboat on the back of a HGV.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Wallsend Road in Pevensey Bay shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (November 17) after a vehicle carrying a wide load became trapped at the junction with Eastbourne Road.

“Officers closed Wallsend Road while the driver moved the vehicle, before pulling over off the A27.”

Police on the scene by Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211118-144951001

Police said the driver spoke with officers, who issued a traffic offence report.

Police on the scene by Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211118-144940001
Police on the scene by Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211118-144928001
Police on the scene by Wallsend Road, Pevensey. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211118-143423001
