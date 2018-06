Police were called to a road traffic collision in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, June 24) involving one vehicle.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they were called to the junction of Victoria Drive and Church Street, at 9.08am.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries in the collision. Picture: Barry Davis

Police said one person suffered minor injuries but could not confirm whether that was the driver of the vehicle.

Police remain on the scene while they wait for other agencies to remove the vehicle.