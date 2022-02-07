Pevensey bypass to be closed overnight for three weeks

Pevensey bypass will be fully closed on weeknights from today (Monday, February 7) until Friday, February 25.

The road, which runs between the Golden Jubilee and Pevensey Roundabouts, will be closed between 8pm–6am for resurfacing and repairs.

A National Highways spokesperson said, “These improvements are essential for the safety of road users.

“A signed diversion route will be in place via Dittons Road, B2104 and A259. Due to roadworks on the local network, this diversion is different to the one previously advised.

“These essential works may generate additional noise through the night, for which we apologise in advance.

“Access will be maintained for emergency services on blue light calls.”

The spokesperson said the works are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.