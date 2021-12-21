Person taken to hospital after car collides with Eastbourne shop
A person has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a shop in Eastbourne yesterday.
The incident happened in Albert Parade, Green Street in Old Town at around 3pm yesterday (Monday, December 20), according to an eye-witness.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen attending the incident.
Yesterday a spokesperson from the fire service said, “We were called at 2.58pm to Albert Parade where a car had collided with a building.
“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. We have now left the scene.”
The police and ambulance service have been contacted for more information.