Person taken to hospital after car collides with Eastbourne shop

A person has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a shop in Eastbourne yesterday.

The incident happened in Albert Parade, Green Street in Old Town at around 3pm yesterday (Monday, December 20), according to an eye-witness.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service were seen attending the incident.

The incident happened in Green Street. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211220-162544001

Yesterday a spokesperson from the fire service said, “We were called at 2.58pm to Albert Parade where a car had collided with a building.

“One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. We have now left the scene.”

The police and ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

