A person in the water near Eastbourne Pier has sparked an emergency response.

According to Eastbourne RNLI, its volunteer crew was paged and requested to assist the emergency services following reports of a person in the water close to the pier at around 2pm this afternoon.

The Eastbourne RNLI's inshore lifeboat and crew. Picture: Ryan Needham

The inshore lifeboat was sent out to help.

Footage taken by Ryan Needham and shared on the RNLI's Facebook page shows the crew coming back ashore.

The RNLI has been contacted for more information.