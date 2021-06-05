Person hit by train between Hastings and Ashford International

File pic. Southern train SUS-190731-112041001

On Twitter, Southern, which runs the route, said emergency services are at the scene.

The company said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hastings and Ashford International. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

It added: “We’re unable to run services between Hastings and Ashford International until further notice. Please do not travel. If you travel now, your journey length with be significantly extended.”

Southern said it has requested rail replacement buses, but even when these are in place, they will only be able to move a limited number of passengers, it added.

Disruption is expected until around 5pm.

Trains from Eastbourne to Ashford via Bexhill and Hastings are also affected.

A police spokesman confirmed that police and the ambulance service are currently at Rye station as regards the incident.