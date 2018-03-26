Passengers warned of rail disruption after ‘points failure’

There was trouble on the tracks this afternoon (March 26), as Southern said a ‘points failure’ at Lewes was causing delays on services running between Brighton and Eastbourne.

At 3.25pm, Southern Rail said: “A points failure between Brighton and Eastbourne means train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 4.15pm.”

It added that Southern tickets were being accepted on Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton and Eastbourne.

Just before 4pm, Southern said the line had reopened.

It said: “Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed by up to 10 minutes.”

National Rail Enquires said points are sections of track that move, acting as junctions and allowing trains to move from one line to another.

It said: “Points can fail for a variety of reasons: for example they may become clogged with debris or ice, the drive mechanism may fail or in hot weather they may expand too much. When points do fail, the system goes into ‘fail safe’ mode: the last signal before the set of points affected will automatically turn red so that no trains can pass.”

To check if your train is running, click here.