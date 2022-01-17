No casualties after fire and rescue teams called to car fire in Newhaven
No one was harmed during a small car fire which broke out in Newhaven this evening (January 17) East Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:44 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:54 pm
Teams were called to the incident, which took place outside a business on Quarry Road, in Newhaven, at 4.04 pm this afternoon.
On arrival, East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams found one car alight and used foam and two breathing apparatus to resolve the incident.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed the vehicle fire was accidental and there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The incident was closed at 4.45pm.