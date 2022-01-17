No casualties after fire and rescue teams called to car fire in Newhaven

Teams were called to the incident, which took place outside a business on Quarry Road, in Newhaven, at 4.04 pm this afternoon.

On arrival, East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams found one car alight and used foam and two breathing apparatus to resolve the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed the vehicle fire was accidental and there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The incident was closed at 4.45pm.