Motorists warned as Pevensey issued with flood warning

The coastal areas of Pevensey seafront have been issued with a flood warning by the Environment Agency ahead of tonight’s forecast of strong winds.

Herbrand Walk, between Normans Bay and Cooden, flooded on Wednesday morning due to high tide and even though tides will be lower tonight, the Environment Agency said the wind is forecast to be stronger.

In a statement the Environment Agency said: “We suspect Herbrand Walk may flood again up to two hours either side of midnight tonight (November 9).

“Impacts are not expected anywhere else along the Pevensey sea front.

“High tide at Eastbourne 12.17am on November 10 will be accompanied by Southerly Force 7 winds.

“This will increase tide table values by 0.20m (surge) giving a forecast tide level of 7.50 metres Chart Datum (3.86 mAOD) at Eastbourne.

“Tides remain high into the weekend although we do not expect any further impacts.

“We will continue to monitor tide levels and forecasts and will update our messages as necessary.

“Please plan your driving routes to avoid driving through flood water.”

The Environment Agency said it will update messages by 11am on October 10.

