Motorist seen driving almost 50mph on 30mph Eastbourne road
A motorist was seen driving almost 50mph on a 30mph road in Eastbourne on the weekend (January 8-9), according to police.
Police said they carried out vehicle safety checks across the weekend as part of Operation Downsway, an initiative that aims to educate drivers around the ‘fatal five’ driving offences.
The ‘fatal five’ are speeding, using a mobile phone, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and fatigue.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A number of drivers were stopped, including one driver recorded driving 48mph in a 30mph area.
“Speeding is one of the number one reasons that make it more likely road users are killed or seriously injured following a road traffic collision.”
Police said they will continue to conduct checks with the aim of reducing the number of people killed or injured on the roads.
The spokesperson added, “If speeding is an issue in your area, please report it to us online, or to our Operation Crackdown team by searching ‘Operation Crackdown Sussex’ online.”