Month of road closures for sewerage works to be discussed at Pevensey meeting

A month of road closures is being planned by Southern Water in Pevensey as the sewer upgrade in the Rattle Road area continues.

The water company has said it will be sending a representative to the Westham Parish Council meeting on Monday (April 8) ‘specifically to talk through the road closures’ and apologised in advance for the disruption.

Pevensey Park Road and Eastbourne Road are to be closed for four weeks from June 21 to prevent traffic building up near the level crossing in an unsafe manner while work is carried out at the mini roundabout, a Southern Water spokesman said.

He said: “There are signs up where the works will be taking place and also on the by-pass to divert as much traffic away from Westham as possible, whilst work is taking place.

“We’re working very closely with Stagecoach and East Sussex County Council to reduce disruption to buses.

“We’re also liaising with the school to carry out our work close to the school during school holidays to better manage the safety of the children and parents.”

