Man steals car before crashing in Seaford and running from police

According to police the black Range Rover was reported stolen from an address on Rattle Road, Pevensey at 8.51pm on Tuesday, June 1, before the collision.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers went in search of the Range Rover, and at 9.21pm the same vehicle was reported to have collided with at least one other vehicle on the A259 at Exceat Bridge.

“The driver made off from the scene and despite an extensive search of the area, was not traced.

“However, shortly afterwards, a man matching the same description of the driver was reported by a member of public on the A259 at Seaford.

“Officers swiftly responded and the suspect, who was soaking wet, was detained.

“It is believed he had waded into the river in an attempt to escape.”

A 41-year-old man from Newhaven, arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and drink-driving, remains in police custody at this time, according to police.

An eye witness said fire services from Eastbourne and Seaford had to cut a woman out of a car before she was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.