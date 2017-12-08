‘Major’ Southern rail disruption causing chaos

Southern services are being severely disrupted by a power cut at East Croydon with delays expected until 4pm today.

The rail operator advised people to ‘not to travel unless absolutely necessary’ earlier this morning.

Although power has now been fully restored there is still huge disruption across all its services.

Southern says there will be major disruption between East Croydon and Brighton expected until 4pm today (Friday, December 8), with delays of up to an hour and cancellations.

The power cut caused a fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.

“Trains across the whole Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink networks may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes,” Southern said.

To add to the chaos on the Brighton Mainline this morning, there was also a points failure between Aldrington and Hove causing delays and cancellations on services from Chichester and Worthing to Brighton.