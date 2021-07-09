Look out for steam train coming to Eastbourne on Saturday July 10

The LNER class B1 engine, 61306 Mayflower, is scheduled to haul the Southend East to Hastings trip, which is run by operating company Steam Dreams.

The locomotive is scheduled to be at Eastbourne’s Platform 2 at 12.32pm and is to leave for Hastings at 12.52pm.

There is a scheduled stop at Norman’s Bay at 1.08pm, leaving at 1.18pm, and then the next stop will be Platform 4 at Hastings at 1.35pm, leaving at 1.44pm.

Thanks to Phil Clements for this fantastic photo of the Oliver Cromwell pulling the Christmas Sussex Belle into Eastbourne on Tuesday December 12. Here, the locomotive is steaming through Hampden Park station. SUS-171213-144411001

Pictured here is the Oliver Cromwell, pulling the Christmas Sussex Belle into Eastbourne railway station back in 2017.

This picture was taken by Phil Clements.

If you see the Mayflower and have a photograph you wish to share with us, email it as a JPEG to [email protected]