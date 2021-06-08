Hampden Park crossing to close overnight
Hampden Park level crossing will be closed overnight on two dates later this month.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 4:23 pm
The closure in Mountfield Road and Brassey Avenue will take place overnight from 11.59pm Monday June 21 until 5am the following morning and again during the same hours on Tuesday June 22.
Network Rail will carry out maintenance works while the crossing is shut.
An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic.”