Gatwick Airport: ‘It’s incredibly difficult to trace the person responsible’

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry from Sussex Police has said it will be ‘incredibly difficult’ to trace the person responsible for more than 24 hours of chaos at Gatwick Airport.

At a press conference held at 1pm today (Friday, December 21), ACC Barry confirmed the last sighting of the drone was at 10pm last night, but that there had been ‘no opportunity to shoot down the drone’.

Government agencies are helping to track down the drones. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Asked about the working theories behind why someone would want to cause such chaos, he said: “There’s a whole spectrum of possibilities – we are not ruling anything out.”

ACC Barry has reiterated the appeal for anyone who has images of the drone – whether passengers waiting at the airport or local residents – to contact Sussex Police. He has also said that if anyone has seen anything suspicious, such as a neighbour’s drone, taking off and landing repeatedly during the relevant time period, to contact police.

You can keep up-to-date with all the Gatwick Airport chaos with our live blog which can be found here.