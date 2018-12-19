Gatwick Airport flights halted due to drone sightings

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been halted due to drone sightings.

At around 10.30, Gatwick Airport tweeted: "Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated.

"We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but safety is our foremost priority."

According to the BBC, a Gatwick spokesman said some flights were holding while others had been diverted.

People took to social media to voice their concerns.

On Twitter, @lisbon2004 said: "#gatwickairport BA flight we are on is diverted to Stanstead for fuel as Gatwick is closed to all inbound and outbound flights due to flying drone. Will refuel and return to Gatwick...we hope as our car is parked at Gatwick"

At 11pm, they said: "#gatwickairport #gatwick #drone Gatwick still closed... options are a bus from Stanstead to Gatwick or wait on the plane until Gatwick opens. Will know more once a handling agent speaks to the Captain."

On Twitter, @Danoosha said: "To the idiot who thought flying a #drone over #gatwickairport would be a good idea, I hope they find you and charge you for every penny it has cost the airport and people flying and waiting to meet friends and family."