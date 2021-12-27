Four injured in Hailsham collision on Boxing Day
Police are seeking witnesses to a two-car collision in Hailsham.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:43 pm
At 1.45pm on yesterday (Sunday, December 26) a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling north in Ersham Road, Hailsham, and a black Ford Focus travelling south, were in collision.
Police said four people, a woman and a man from the Astra and two women from the Focus, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for injuries, none of which were assessed as life-threatening.
PC Stuart Kenway, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit, said: “If you saw what happened, please contact us via [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 435 of 26/12.”