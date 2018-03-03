Emergency services help ‘despondent female’ at cliff edge

Emergency services have helped a ‘despondent female’ found on top of the cliffs in Peacehaven.

Crews from the Shoreham and Brighton lifeboat stations were sent to the scene at around 12.50am this morning following reports of a woman stood at the edge of the cliffs.

Shoreham Lifeboat Station tweeted to say that shortly after their arrival, the person ‘was safely in the care’ of the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police.

The Brighton crew tweeted to say: “Launched at 00:50 to a despondent female in Peacehaven. Stood down en route at Saltdean as landslide crews had dealt with the incident. @NCGIncident @ShorehamCG #shout”