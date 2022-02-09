Eighteen Eastbourne buses cancelled

Eighteen Stagecoach buses have been cancelled in Eastbourne today (Wednesday, February 9) due to driver availability.

The 1 and 1A services between Shinewater, Hamlands, Eastbourne G1 and Eastbourne C2 at 8.10am, 9.10am, 9.58am, 10.14am, 10.24am, 10.53am, 11.10am, 11.24am, 11.26am, 12.24pm, 12.26pm, 1.17pm, 1.24pm, 1.46pm, 2.26pm, 2.44pm and 3.26pm have all been cancelled.

The 5A from Eastbourne G2 to Beachlands at 2.03pm has also been cancelled.

A Stagecoach bus in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191209-102134008

A spokesperson from Stagecoach said, “As with many industries across the country, we are continuing to face short-term staffing challenges due to external factors affecting the wider transport and logistics sector.

“As a result, this is having an impact on bus services in Eastbourne, but our local team are working incredibly hard to keep the majority of our services running.

“We apologise to our customers who are affected, and we would like to thank them for their patience while we work to get as many buses on the road as possible.”

The spokesperson added, “Despite some service cancellations, all our routes are still operating, but we encourage customers to plan ahead and leave a little extra time for their journey.

“Where we do have to make day-to-day changes, we are providing live updates through our Twitter feed @StagecoachSE.”