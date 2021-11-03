Eastbourne transport group warns residential streets could become ‘high volume routes for traffic’

Eastbourne Eco Transport, a group which works to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases and pollution produced by traffic in and around Eastbourne, has released a draft briefing paper on future congestion in the town.

The paper says there is ‘large predicted increases in traffic’ which may cause residential streets to become ‘high volume routes for traffic’.

The prediction comes from factors such as 25 per cent increase in traffic by 2039 due to East Sussex County Council’s proposal for A22 and A2290, some road space being re-allocated to buses and cycle routes, and new housing estates being created.

The paper says traffic will become congested on the main roads, causing drivers to divert to quieter streets.

It looks specifically at Seaside in this case, but says ‘similar arguments could be made for other areas of the town, especially the centre’.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Deputy Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “I welcome this briefing paper and will certainly consider the findings when lobbying East Sussex County Council, the local highways authority.

“The Bus Improvement Plan details a number of interventions that could be made should national government funding be available, and I welcome the report for both its scope and boldness.

Future congestion in Eastbourne

“The number one polluter is undoubtedly transportation, and until we have better buses and public transport people will continue to favour using their cars. COP26 has demonstrated the need though to take urgent and radical action.

“So, we must do everything we can to improve both the quality and efficiency of the bus services in our area. However, we must also look at both alternative means of travel and other solutions including the introduction of 20mph zones in residential streets, particularly those around schools.