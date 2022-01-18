Eastbourne road to reopen following ‘emergency roadworks’

A road in Eastbourne will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, January 19) after closing due to a burst water main.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said Priory Road is currently closed between Wordsworth Drive and The Rising.

At 7.28pm on Monday, January 17, a Stagecoach spokesperson said, “Emergency roadworks in Priory Road means our loop service will have to divert via St Catherine’s College missing out the football ground and The Rising. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Priory Road is set to reopen on Wednesday

Charles Healey, regional network manager for South East Water, said, “Our expert technicians worked through the night on Monday (January 17) to fix a six-inch water main which burst on Priory Road, Eastbourne.

“Now the broken section of pipe is fixed, we are filling in the excavation and restoring the road surface to its original state.

“To keep our workforce and road users safe, Priory Road is currently closed but will reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

“Bursts and leaks are inevitable on our 9,000 mile-long network of underground pipes but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to apologise to local residents for any inconvenience caused by our roadworks and assure customers that we are completing the work as quickly and as safely as possible.”

A South East Water spokesperson said ‘it’s hard to say’ what time the road will reopen.