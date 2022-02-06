Eastbourne road blocked by fallen tree
A fallen tree has blocked a road in Eastbourne this morning (Sunday, February 6).
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 11:12 am
The incident in Jevington Road was first reported just after 10.30am on the AA’s traffic update.
As a result traffic is being affected in both directions in the road.
Sussex Police are in attendence and work is being carried out to remove the fallen tree.
The AA said on its traffic update: “Road blocked due to fallen tree on Jevington Road both ways from the Wannock Village Hall to Church Lane (turn off for St Andrews Church). Traffic is coping well.”