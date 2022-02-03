Eastbourne could see new police order introduced to tackle anti-social driving

A spokesperson for the Conservative councillors in Eastbourne said, “Residents in parts of Eastbourne have been plagued by noise and nuisance from badly driven vehicles at all hours of the day and night.

“The Conservative group on Eastbourne Borough Council have been working with both the affected residents and the police in an effort to resolve the issue.”

Councillors Jane Lamb and Robert Smart have proposed the need for a public space protection order (PSPO) so police can use the ‘full force of the law’ against perpetrators.

Anti-social driving in Eastbourne

The proposal will go to the council’s scrutiny committee on Monday (Febraury 7) and cabinet on Wednesday (February 9).

Cllr Lamb said, “We are pleased to have worked constructively with officers and the police to bring these forward to cabinet, and look forward to their urgent adoption following consultation.”

The Conservative group said it wanted the order to apply all year rather than just for the summer season.