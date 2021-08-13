Eastbourne collision involving four cars leads to road closure

According to reports from the AA the road is closed with queueing traffic on the B2106 in Royal Parade due to the accident, which was first reported just before 4.30pm.

The road is closed both ways between Cambridge Road and St Aubyn’s Road and the inicdent is affecting Stagecoach bus services.

A separate coillision occurred in nearby Seaside, which was first reported just before 4.45pm

Police at the scene of the collision in Royal Parade. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210813-184706001

According to the AA, the road is partially blocked with slow traffic on the A259 in Seaside both ways around B2106 Beach Road.

Emergency services are at the scene.