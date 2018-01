A collision between two vehicles close to Eastbourne District General Hospital early this morning is causing delays.

Police were called to the crash on Kings Drive at 6.48am, Monday, January 8, a spokesman said.

One woman is thought to have required treatment for shock and there appear to have been no other injuries, the Sussex Police spokesman said.

He added that the accident on the Rodmill Roundabout was blocking an entrance to the hospital.

Police are currently on the scene.