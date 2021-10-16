Crash on road close to major Eastbourne roundabout
There has been a crash close to a major roundabout in Eastbourne.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 2:52 pm
An eyewitness told this newspaper a car had been involved in a collision on Willingdon Road by Willingdon Roundabout, Eastbourne.
The crash is not causing delays, they added.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, at around 11.30am on Saturday October 16 following reports of a car hitting a tree.
“No one was injured and the road was cleared at 1pm.”