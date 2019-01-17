'Cow' on A27 in Polegate causes delays

A 'cow' on a roundabout in Polegate is reportedly causing delays.

According to traffic reports this evening, a cow has been sighted on the Cop Hall roundabout in Polegate, which links the A22 and A27.

A cow sighted on the A27 is causing delays

Sussex Police has since tweeted: "Persistent problem over the past few days with a herd of cows which keep escaping on to the A27 at #Polegate. Anybody missing some cows? Or know who might be?

"We're all out of bovine puns & we'd really like to keep them- and you- safe."

The traffic has been made worse due to temporary traffic lights on the Polegate Bypass due to a collision yesterday.

