Brighton & Hove Albion fans face rail closure on FA Cup semi-final weekend

Supporters of Brighton & Hove Albion may have to travel to Wembley by rail replacement bus as engineering works take place on the mainline on the weekend of the semi finals.

Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday April 6 or Sunday April 7 for the FA Cup match.

But the railway line between Brighton and Three Bridges will be closed, also affecting the Lewes and Eastbourne line to London.

A Govia Thameslink Railway spokesman said: “Congratulations to Brighton and Hove Albion for reaching the semi-finals. We are talking with the club and Network Rail about how we can enhance travel options for fans and will make detailed plans when the day and time of the match is confirmed.”

Brighton & Hove Albion made it to the final four in the FA Cup after victories against AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County and Milwall at The Den.

