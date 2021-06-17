A27 from Beddingham to Polegate closed after serious collision

The A27 from Beddingham to Polegate is currently fully closed due to a collision, police said.

By Isabella Cipirska
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:22 pm
Emergency services at the scene

The incident took place on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.

Police said the road closure would be in place for some time.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.

"There is a full closure of the A27 from Beddingham to Polegate which will be in place for some time.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Police are urging people to use the diversions in place.

A spokesman said: "Can all vehicles please use the diversions that are in place.

Emergency services at the scene

“There are several HGV vehicles that are now stuck in the small country lanes around the area. Thank you.”

A27PolicePolegate