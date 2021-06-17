A27 from Beddingham to Polegate closed after serious collision
The A27 from Beddingham to Polegate is currently fully closed due to a collision, police said.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:22 pm
The incident took place on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.
Police said the road closure would be in place for some time.
A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.
"There is a full closure of the A27 from Beddingham to Polegate which will be in place for some time.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Police are urging people to use the diversions in place.
A spokesman said: "Can all vehicles please use the diversions that are in place.
“There are several HGV vehicles that are now stuck in the small country lanes around the area. Thank you.”