A27 from Beddingham to Polegate closed after serious collision

Emergency services at the scene

The incident took place on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.

Police said the road closure would be in place for some time.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A27 by the Beddingham roundabout.

"There is a full closure of the A27 from Beddingham to Polegate which will be in place for some time.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Police are urging people to use the diversions in place.

A spokesman said: "Can all vehicles please use the diversions that are in place.

Emergency services at the scene