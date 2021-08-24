27 Hastings, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Lewes roads to be closed for work to strengthen surfaces

A total of 27 roads will be treated during the programme, covering an area of more than 320,000 square metres.

The four-week programme begins on Monday, September 6 and is due to be completed by Monday, October 4.

The process involves spraying the road surface with a preservative treatment which contains a natural resin that seals and strengthens the road surface.

Drivers have been warned of disruption while roads are closed to allow East Sussex Highways to carry out work to strengthen road surfaces

The treatment is applied to newer road surfaces and slows the natural deterioration of the road surface and helps avoid the need for additional repairs for up to five years, the council says.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “We are investing £800,000 in our road preservation programme, which targets the areas most at risk of wear and tear.

“Early intervention such as this helps prevent more serious damage to the road surface and prolongs the life of roads across the county.

“This work, which is just part of the county council’s £15 million maintenance programme for roads this year, will benefit motorists in East Sussex for many years.”

Affected roads will be closed to traffic with signed diversion routes in place during the work, the schedule of which is subject to change depending on the weather.

Cllr Dowling added: “We appreciate the road closures will cause some disruption but would ask road users to bear with us as this is short lived and means we won’t have to carry out more disruptive work in the near future.The planned schedule of work is:

Nevill Road, Lewes - 06/09/21

Winterbourne Hollow, Lewes - 06/09/21

Main Street Northiam - TBC

Whitebread Lane, Beckley - TBC

Rye Road, Northiam - TBC

Two Hovens, Beckley - TBC

Cackle Street, Brede - 10/09/21

The Ridge, Hastings - 13/09/21

Old London Rd/Rye Rd, Hastings - 13/09/21

London Road, St Leonards - 14/09/21

Catsfield Road, Ninfield - 15/09/21

Ninfield Road, Bexhill - 16/09/21

Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill - 17/09/21

Combe Valley Way, Hastings - 20/09/21

High Street, Cross in Hand - 22/09/21

Lewes Road, Blackboys - 22/09/21

High Street, Polegate - 23/09/21

Station Road, Berwick - 23/09/21

Priory Road, Eastbourne - 24/09/21

Rattle Road, Westham - 24/09/21

Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne - 27/09/21

Blackwater Road, Eastbourne - 28/09/21

Whitley Road, Eastbourne - 28/09/21

Mountfield Roundabout, Eastbourne - 29/09/21

Lottbridge Drove (Southbound) - 30/09/21

Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne - 01/10/21