Trains between Eastbourne and London Victoria disrupted at weekend

Trains from Eastbourne to London Victoria will be severely disrupted at the weekend (April 13-14).

A reduced service will run between Eastbourne and London Victoria throughout Saturday (April 13), with most trains being diverted to London Bridge.

Replacement buses will run between Balham and East Croydon.

On Sunday (April 14), all trains will be diverted to London Bridge.

Replacement buses will run between London Victoria and Clapham Junction.

All weekend, customers may use London Underground on any reasonable route between London Victoria and London Bridge.

