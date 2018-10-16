Train services between Sussex and London Victoria ‘highly disrupted’

Train services out of London Victoria are ‘highly disrupted’ this evening following an earlier failure of the electricity supply.

The incident is having considerable impact on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, according to Southern Rail.

The disruption follows an earlier failure of the electricity supply between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

All lines are now open but train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected to continue until 9pm.