Train halted after it hit wood on level crossing near Glynde

Rail passengers travelling between Lewes and Polegate have been experiencing delays this afternoon after a train struck a piece of wood.

Services earlier today (Friday, April 12) were subject to delays of 25 minutes, with trains running at reduced speeds.

A Southern spokesman said: “At around 12.30pm, the 12.07pm Haywards Heath to Eastbourne service struck a piece of wood while passing through a level crossing near Glynde.

“The train was halted for 25 minutes while onboard staff inspected the train for damage, and the train was then able to continue on its journey.

“The track in the area has also now been inspected and trains are able to run as normal. However, we expect minor disruption until around 3pm.

“We encourage passengers whose journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim Delay Repay compensation via our website.”