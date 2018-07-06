Trail of destruction in Pevensey Castle ground

Vandals left a trail of destruction through the grounds of Pevensey Castle at the weekend.

Sussex Police is investigating after several wooden fences and posts were broken within the walls of the historic landmark.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the damage was caused between Friday night and Saturday morning. The force’s heritage crime officer Daryl Holter said anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference number 0464 04/07/18.

Pevensey Castle is operated by English Heritage.