Traffic delays in Eastbourne

Engineers have apologised for the delays which left motorists stuck in queuing traffic in Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

East Sussex Highways says it was down to traffic lights in Langney malfunctioning which was then exacerbated by temporary lights at nearby roadworks in Langney Rise.

Hundreds of motorists complained about long delays in and out of Eastbourne from 3pm Tuesday with traffic backed up along Seaside and St Anthony’s Avenue and the seafront and Princes Road.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Highways said, “A set of traffic lights at the junction of Langney Rise and Priory Road stopped working late on Tuesday afternoon.

“As soon as we were informed of the problem we sent out an engineer and the lights were repaired and working normally by early evening.

“Unfortunately, the problem did result in delays, exacerbated by the fact there were temporary lights nearby for roadworks being carried out by UK Power Networks.

“We’d like to apologise to motorists and residents for any inconvenience caused.”