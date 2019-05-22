Works on busy Eastbourne road extended

Works which have been causing disruption in the town centre have been extended.

The resurfacing works, which started in Upper Avenue on May 7, had been due to be completed on Tuesday this week (May 21).

But East Sussex Highways says the road is expected to stay closed now until May 25.

A spokesperson said, “Due to the discovery of utility assets including gas pipes beneath the road, we have unfortunately had to extend the roadworks which are now due to be completed on May 25.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience but these kind of delays are always possible on a scheme of this nature. We will keep residents informed of any further developments.”

Highways said previously, “We are using a repair method known as recycling. This is because as a busy road with high traffic volumes it needs a more extensive repair in order to keep it in a better condition for longer. This type of repair does take longer than standard resurfacing.”