Woman, 63, dies after being hit by train between Eastbourne and Lewes

A 63-year-old woman has died after being hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the lines in Firle at 9.56am on Saturday (September 14) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended and a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesman added: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Southern said all lines between Eastbourne and Lewes were blocked following the incident.

National Rail confirmed a person had been hit by a train.