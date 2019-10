A van fire closed the A27 between Lewes and Falmer, and is causing major delays.

According to traffic reports, both lanes of the A27 westbound between the Ashcombe Roundabout and The Drove were closed due to the fire.

At around 7am, Sussex Roads Police tweeted: "Colleagues are dealing with a vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Lewes and Falmer.

"One lane is now open but traffic is heavy."

The incident is causing major delays, with heavy traffic back to Polegate.