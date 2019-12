Two days of road closures are set to take place in Eastbourne next month (January) for drainage works.

East Sussex Highways will carry out the work on January 15 to January 16 which will see Albion Road closed from its junction with Clarence Road and Dudley Road.

An ESCC spokesperson said an alternative route for pedestrians and through traffic will be in place via Dudley Road, Havelock Road, Neville Road, Western Road and vice versa.