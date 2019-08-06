Twelve day road closure in Eastbourne

Roadworks to resurface Northiam Road and Osborne Road will lead to temporary closures for 12 days.

East Sussex Highways is carrying out the work which will see the roads closed for 48 hours on August 19 to August 21 and then from 7pm until 6am on August 22 to August 31.

The road resurfacing will start from the Victoria Drive junction of Northiam Road and continue up to the Cherry Garden Road junction on Osborne Road,

There will be a safe route for pedestrians, vehicle access for residents and an alternative route via Victoria Drive onto East Dean Road to get to Cherry Garden Road.

Story by Logan MacLeod.