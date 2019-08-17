Trains between Hastings and Ashford International disrupted after train hits tree en route to Eastbourne

A fallen tree has blocked the railway line between Ashford International and Hastings this morning (Saturday, August 17).

Southern, which runs the services between both stations, said trains are expected to be disrupted as the line is made clear.

Southern added: “Train crew working the 07:24 Ashford International to Eastbourne service reported striking a tree near Rye station, and have advised that due to visible damage caused to the train, the service is unable to continue.

“Network Rail has sent operatives to site who confirm that the tree is too large to move, therefore a specialist team is required to attend and support with the removal process.”

“Until further notice, part of the line will remain closed while Network Rail and railway response teams safely deal with this incident.”

Rail replacement buses have been ordered.