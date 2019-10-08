Trains between Eastbourne and Lewes disrupted

Trains between Eastbourne and Lewes have been disrupted this morning (Tuesday).

Southern Rail says a speed restriction over defective track between the stations means trains have to run at a reduced speed, resulting in a number of delays.

The disruption is expected on the lines between Eastbourne and Hastings, Ore and London Victoria, Haywards Heath and Brighton to last until at least 10am.

Southern said in statement, “Please continue to travel as normal, but allow some extra time for your journey.”

The track defect is believed to have happened in the Berwick area, and is being investigated by Network Rail staff.

Check the National Rail website before you travel.