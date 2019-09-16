Train disruption from Brighton to Eastbourne

Trains to Eastbourne are likely to face disruption until 7pm tonight due to a blocked line.

A faulty train at Falmer means they are unable to run between Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said, “The 16:21 Brighton to Lewes service has developed a brake fault while at Falmer station. The train has been declared a failure. Until this train can move out of the way, Southern are unable to run any trains from Brighton in this direction.”

Affected customers’ train tickets are still valid for the following Brighton and Hove bus routes:

• 12, 12A, 12X for Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford, Eastbourne.

• 23, 28 for Brighton, Lewes, Falmer.

• 28, 29, 29B, 29X for Brighton, Lewes.

Anyone affected by the disruption can check customer information screens and National Rail’s real-time journey planner for up to date service information.