Train delays between Lewes and Seaford due to blocked lines

Trains running between Lewes and Seaford are currently cancelled due to a safety inspection which is blocking the lines.

Southern Rail said the disruption is set expected until approximately 4pm today (October 25) and the incident is regarding reports from a driver who says there is a defect on the track in the Newhaven area.

The spokesperson said Network Rail require a track inspection as a matter of safety. This means there is currently no service between Lewes and Seaford in both directions.

Southern Rail said on Twitter, “We’re unable to run services between Lewes and Seaford currently due to a safety inspection of the track by Network Rail. @BrightonHoveBus are accepting our tickets between Brighton and Seaford to help you complete your journey.”

In a follow up tweet, Southern Rail said, “Rail replacement buses have been requested from our suppliers, and these will be based at Lewes and Seaford. We anticipate these to be on site from around 12.45pm. They will not run to schedule, but to station staff direction.”

Southern Rail said passengers affected may be entitled to compensation if they have been delayed. The train company asked passengers to keep their train ticket and make a note of their journey, as both will be required to support any claim.