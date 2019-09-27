This is how much longer the works in Eastbourne town centre are expected to take

An end looks in sight for the roadworks which have taken over Eastbourne town centre for more than a year.

Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme is on track to be completed by mid-November, according to East Sussex Highways.

Buses and pedestrians in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Roadworks on busy Eastbourne Road delayed until Autumn

One of the key roads in town, Gildredge Road, is due to be completed by the end of October – but a week’s worth of overnight closure is looming soon.

While Cornfield Road, which had been delayed until September, looks like it has been delayed again until late Autumn.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said, “Work is continuing to progress well and we’re currently anticipating a finish date of the end of October for Gildredge Road and mid-November for the entire scheme to be completed.”

They said in Gildredge Road, contractors are resurfacing the road, finishing off the pavements at the southern end of the road and connecting drainage pipes.

It will be closed overnight from Monday, October 7, for up to seven nights to allow resurfacing to take place.

Stage of new Eastbourne road scheme complete

While in Terminus Road work which still needs to be done includes installing pedestrian barriers at the Grove Road roundabout, finishing putting in street furniture, and installing CCTV cameras and interactive signs for visitors.

In Cornfield Road workers are continuing to lay the granite blocks in the road, finishing off the pavements, and installing tree pits and benches.

The Highways spokesperson said, “We’re grateful to residents for their patience and would ask them to bear with us as we enter the final stages of the scheme, which is having a major impact on improving the town centre, making it more attractive for residents and visitors and boosting the town’s economy.”

Both East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council have invested more than £8m into the scheme, which aims to transform and modernise the area, attract more visitors to the town, improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce congestion.

Changes have included creating wider walkways for pedestrians, cutting ‘diesel alley’ down to one bus lane, relaying the roads and pavements with granite blocks, installing new bus shelters in Gildredge Road and Cornfield Road, and a new taxi rank in Cornfield Road.

Read more: Eastbourne bus driver: The number of people who walk out in front of me is unreal