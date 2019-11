Roadworks have been causing long delays on a busy Eastbourne road since Friday (November 8).

The works in Willingdon Road are expected to last until Thursday (November 14) while a faulty power cable is being fixed.

Traffic lights have been put in place for the works, being carried out by UK Power Networks.

A spokesperson for the organisation said the work will “likely” see delays but it is essential as the cable affecting customers’ power supply is in need of immediate repair.