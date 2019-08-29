This Eastbourne town centre road is going to close for a month

A busy Eastbourne town centre road is the latest in line to be disrupted by roadworks.

Langney Road will close for almost a month of carriageway resurfacing works, to be carried out by Highways contractors from September 9 to October 11.

The road will be closed at all times during these works.

In the first phase, it will be closed from its junction with Susans Road to its junction with Cavendish Place.

Then in the second phase it will be closed from its junction with Cavendish Place to its junction with Seaside Road.

Diversions will be put in place.

Roadworks on busy Eastbourne town centre road delayed until autumn