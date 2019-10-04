Temporary road closures in busy Eastbourne area

Temporary road closures are set to last for seven days in Eastbourne town centre.

East Sussex Highways will carry out resurfacing works which will see Gildredge Road, from the South Street junction to the Terminus Road junction, shut on October 7 until October 14 from 8pm until 5.30am. The work will be done in phases and will also see side streets just off Gildredge Road closed at the same time which include: Hyde Road, Lushington Gardens, Hyde Gardens, West Terrace in West Street and Cornfield Road will be closed northbound to Terminus Road. According to Highways, diversion routes will be in place. For more information, visit https://www.eastsussexhighways.com.

Temporary road closures due to work in the Gildredge Road area Buy a Photo

Temporary road closures due to work in the Gildredge Road area Buy a Photo

Temporary road closures due to work in the Gildredge Road area Buy a Photo

Temporary road closures due to work in the Gildredge Road area Buy a Photo

View more