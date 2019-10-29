Seven-week roadworks begin in busy Eastbourne road

Roadworks in Eastbourne are to be carried out over a seven-week period in a busy area near to the seafront.

The work being done by SGN is to upgrade the gas network which will see Marine Road between St Aubyn’s Road and Burfield Road shut from Monday, October 28 until December 20.

An SGN spokesperson said, “We’ll be carrying out gas network upgrades to ensure local properties continue to enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

“A signed diversion will be in place for motorists via Leaf Hall Road, A259 Seaside, St Aubyn’s Road and Royal Parade.”